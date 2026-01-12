How Reform’s Nadhim Zahawi once slammed Farage for ‘offensive and racist’ comments
- Nadhim Zahawi, a former Conservative chancellor, has defected to Reform UK, stating that Britain 'really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister'.
- His defection on Monday came despite previous social media posts where Zahawi called Farage's comments 'offensive and racist' and expressed fear of living in a country run by him.
- The Conservative Party criticised Zahawi, describing him as a 'has-been politician looking for their next gravy train of defection' and questioning his loyalty.
- Zahawi had also previously labelled Farage as 'establishment as they come' and stated he would 'die a Conservative'.
- Both Zahawi and Farage addressed their past criticisms of each other during the press conference announcing the defection, with Zahawi dismissing his earlier tweets.