Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi joins Reform UK

Video Player Placeholder
Former Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi defects to Reform in Nigel Farage’s biggest scalp yet
  • Former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has announced his defection to Reform UK.
  • Mr Zahawi, who previously served as an MP and minister, made the announcement at a press conference in central London on Monday.
  • He stated that Britain is 'drinking at the last chance saloon' and requires Nigel Farage as prime minister.
  • Reform UK leader Nigel Farage appeared alongside Mr Zahawi at the announcement.
  • Mr Farage suggested that Zahawi's move helps to counter the perception that Reform UK is a 'one-man band'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in