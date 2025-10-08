Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 24 killed at protest against Myanmar’s military government

  • At least 24 people were killed and 47 wounded after a motorised paraglider dropped bombs on a crowd in Myanmar.
  • The attack took place in Chaung U township on Monday, targeting about 100 people gathered for a Buddhist festival and candlelight vigil.
  • The crowd was protesting Myanmar’s military government and calling for the release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
  • Local reports indicated that two bombs were dropped, causing severe casualties and making victim identification difficult.
  • Amnesty International condemned the incident, describing it as part of a "disturbing trend" of violence against civilians by the military government.
