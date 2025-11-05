Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

People trafficked in Myanmar compound scam after being promised lucrative jobs

A sign warns of the danger of being trafficked and forced to work in locked scam compounds in Myanmar
A sign warns of the danger of being trafficked and forced to work in locked scam compounds in Myanmar (The Associated Press)
  • A Moroccan court has sentenced Nabil Moafik to five years in prison for human trafficking, marking the nation's first ruling against someone luring individuals to Asian scam compounds.
  • Moafik recruited young Moroccans through a Facebook group, promising well-paid call centre jobs in Thailand, but they were subsequently trafficked to Myanmar.
  • Victims were forced to work in online fraud and scam centres, with some reporting torture and having to pay ransoms in cryptocurrency for their release.
  • Moafik denied the charges, stating he was merely a 'job mediator' who received a small fee for each recruit and was unaware of the illicit activities.
  • The UN estimates approximately 120,000 people are trapped in such 'scam centres' globally, and the Moroccan foreign ministry has previously secured the release of 34 citizens from Myanmar.
