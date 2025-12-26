Almost half of Muslim women feel unsafe on public transport, report reveals
- A new report indicates that over one in three Muslim women in the UK have experienced Islamophobic or racist abuse whilst using public transport.
- The Muslim Census survey found that 45 per cent of Muslim women feel unsafe on public transport, a stark contrast to the 8 per cent of women nationally.
- Reported incidents range from physical assault and verbal abuse to having headscarves pulled, with nearly two-thirds of Muslim women believing they are targeted due to visible markers of their faith.
- Far-right demonstrations significantly heighten these fears, causing 93.8 per cent of Muslims to feel less safe and 84.9 per cent to adjust their travel behaviour.
- Only 12.5 per cent of incidents are reported to authorities, and 83.1 per cent of Muslims believe Islamophobia is treated less seriously than other hate crimes.