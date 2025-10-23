Musk defends his $1T pay package at Tesla during earnings call
- Elon Musk, the world's richest man, criticised proxy advisory firms for opposing his proposed $1 trillion pay package at Tesla.
- Musk labelled ISS and Glass Lewis as “corporate terrorists” during an earnings call, stating they “have no freaking clue” about his compensation.
- The proposed deal, potentially the largest in history, would increase Musk's Tesla shareholding from 13 percent to almost 29 percent.
- Musk expressed concern that without increased voting control, he could be ousted from the company, particularly as Tesla develops its “robot army” of AI, robotaxis and Optimus robots.
- Tesla's board has warned shareholders that rejecting the compensation package, which is contingent on ambitious growth targets, could lead to Musk reducing his involvement or leaving the company.