Dozens of English museums receive £20m boost

Museum's dinosaur to retire
  • The Government has announced a £20 million Museum Renewal Fund to support 75 local and regional museums across England.
  • The funding aims to improve public access to collections, enhance community and educational programmes, and extend opening hours.
  • Grants range from £11,000 to over £1 million, with the largest allocations going to York Museums Trust (£1 million) and Hampshire Cultural Trust (£1,177,430).
  • Museums minister Baroness Fiona Twycross stated the fund ensures civic museums remain open and continue to provide learning opportunities about shared heritage.
  • Sir Nicholas Serota, chairman of Arts Council England, highlighted the funding as a crucial lifeline for local museums to stabilise their finances and build a sustainable future.
