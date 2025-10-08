Dozens of English museums receive £20m boost
- The Government has announced a £20 million Museum Renewal Fund to support 75 local and regional museums across England.
- The funding aims to improve public access to collections, enhance community and educational programmes, and extend opening hours.
- Grants range from £11,000 to over £1 million, with the largest allocations going to York Museums Trust (£1 million) and Hampshire Cultural Trust (£1,177,430).
- Museums minister Baroness Fiona Twycross stated the fund ensures civic museums remain open and continue to provide learning opportunities about shared heritage.
- Sir Nicholas Serota, chairman of Arts Council England, highlighted the funding as a crucial lifeline for local museums to stabilise their finances and build a sustainable future.