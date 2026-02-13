Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump blamed for ‘wrecking-ball politics’ that put global security at risk

Trump warns UK deal with China 'very dangerous'
  • The Munich Security Report 2026, titled 'Under Destruction', warns that the world has entered a period of 'wrecking-ball politics', with the US administration leading the dismantling of the post-1945 international order.
  • The report criticises the US administration for flouting international law, using force against multiple targets, and threatening other nations, including contemplating actions against Colombia, Cuba and Mexico.
  • Surveys cited in the report indicate widespread public distrust in governments and a global consensus that the US administration's policies are not beneficial for the world.
  • Europe faces challenges in presenting a united front against Russia, with inefficient defence spending exacerbated by 'industrial nationalism' and a risk of Ukraine becoming a 'first victim' of the US approach.
  • The report highlights the undermining of rules-based trade and cuts to multilateral humanitarian efforts, leading to global fragmentation and increased risks for millions worldwide.
