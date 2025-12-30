Hope for people with MS after breakthrough in new study
- Researchers from Queen Square Analytics and University College London have identified two novel sub-types of multiple sclerosis (MS).
- The discovery involved using artificial intelligence to analyse brain scans and serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL), a blood marker for nerve cell injury, from 634 MS patients.
- The two sub-types are “early-sNfL” characterised by high sNfL levels early in the disease and damage to the corpus callosum, and “late-sNfL”, showing a later sNfL rise and early volume loss in cortical and deep grey matter.
- Lead author Dr Arman Eshaghi stated this finding helps explain the varied progression of MS and is a significant step towards more personalised monitoring and treatment.
- Experts believe these new classifications offer a better understanding of the condition than current symptom-based definitions, potentially leading to more effective treatments to halt disease progression.