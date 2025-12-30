Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hope for people with MS after breakthrough in new study

Ned Fulmer speaks about his multiple sclerosis diagnosis
  • Researchers from Queen Square Analytics and University College London have identified two novel sub-types of multiple sclerosis (MS).
  • The discovery involved using artificial intelligence to analyse brain scans and serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL), a blood marker for nerve cell injury, from 634 MS patients.
  • The two sub-types are “early-sNfL” characterised by high sNfL levels early in the disease and damage to the corpus callosum, and “late-sNfL”, showing a later sNfL rise and early volume loss in cortical and deep grey matter.
  • Lead author Dr Arman Eshaghi stated this finding helps explain the varied progression of MS and is a significant step towards more personalised monitoring and treatment.
  • Experts believe these new classifications offer a better understanding of the condition than current symptom-based definitions, potentially leading to more effective treatments to halt disease progression.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in