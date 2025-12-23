Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prominent student leader shot in head amid pre-election violence in Bangladesh

  • Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, a prominent student leader and labour organiser, was shot in the head by unidentified assailants in Khulna, Bangladesh, on Monday.
  • Doctors reported that Mr Sikdar is out of immediate danger after the bullet passed through his ear, but he remains under observation.
  • The attack follows widespread unrest across Bangladesh, sparked by the assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, another radical youth leader, who was shot on 12 December and died on 18 December.
  • Hadi's death triggered violent demonstrations, including the torching of buildings, attacks on political party properties, and attempts to target Indian diplomatic missions.
  • These incidents heighten political volatility in Bangladesh ahead of parliamentary elections in February, with some factions expressing anti-India sentiment and India calling for peace.
