Prominent student leader shot in head amid pre-election violence in Bangladesh
- Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, a prominent student leader and labour organiser, was shot in the head by unidentified assailants in Khulna, Bangladesh, on Monday.
- Doctors reported that Mr Sikdar is out of immediate danger after the bullet passed through his ear, but he remains under observation.
- The attack follows widespread unrest across Bangladesh, sparked by the assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, another radical youth leader, who was shot on 12 December and died on 18 December.
- Hadi's death triggered violent demonstrations, including the torching of buildings, attacks on political party properties, and attempts to target Indian diplomatic missions.
- These incidents heighten political volatility in Bangladesh ahead of parliamentary elections in February, with some factions expressing anti-India sentiment and India calling for peace.