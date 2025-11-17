Dozens of Indian pilgrims killed in fireball bus crash in Saudi Arabia
- A bus carrying 46 Indian Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina, Saudi Arabia, in the early hours of Monday, killing 45 people.
- The crash, which occurred around 1.30am near Mufrihat, approximately 160km from Medina, caused the bus to burst into flames, with many passengers asleep.
- All the deceased were from Hyderabad, Telangana, and only one passenger survived the incident, currently receiving treatment in hospital.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness, and both the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and the Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi established control rooms to assist victims' families.
- The bodies were severely charred, making identification difficult, and Indian officials are coordinating with Saudi authorities to repatriate the remains and aid the injured.