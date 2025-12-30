Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Three hikers including a teen found dead on California mountain

UK weather: Will it snow in the New Year? Temperatures set to dip next week
  • Three hikers were found dead on Mount Baldy in southern California, including a 19-year-old who fell 500 feet from the Devil’s Backbone trail.
  • The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began a search on Monday after a friend reported the teen's fall and provided GPS coordinates.
  • Rescuers located the three individuals, but severe winds prevented an immediate recovery by helicopter.
  • A medic later confirmed all three hikers were deceased, though adverse weather conditions continued to hinder recovery efforts.
  • Mount Baldy, known as one of the country's deadliest peaks, experienced “breezy and chilly” conditions with strong winds at the time of the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in