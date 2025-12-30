Three hikers including a teen found dead on California mountain
- Three hikers were found dead on Mount Baldy in southern California, including a 19-year-old who fell 500 feet from the Devil’s Backbone trail.
- The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began a search on Monday after a friend reported the teen's fall and provided GPS coordinates.
- Rescuers located the three individuals, but severe winds prevented an immediate recovery by helicopter.
- A medic later confirmed all three hikers were deceased, though adverse weather conditions continued to hinder recovery efforts.
- Mount Baldy, known as one of the country's deadliest peaks, experienced “breezy and chilly” conditions with strong winds at the time of the incident.