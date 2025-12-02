Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children’s educator nominated for ‘antisemite of the year’ for supporting Gaza

Ms Rachel shares heartwarming moment with 3-year-old double amputee from Gaza
  • U.S.-based group StopAntisemitism drew widespread criticism for its “Antisemite of the Year” nominations, notably including children's YouTube educator Ms. Rachel.
  • Ms. Rachel, known for advocating for children in Gaza, was nominated despite prominent figures like Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna defending her actions as not antisemitic.
  • The controversial list also features Hollywood actresses Marcia Cross and Cynthia Nixon, alongside various commentators and activists critical of Israel's actions in Gaza.
  • Critics, including white supremacist Nick Fuentes, questioned the omission of far-right figures and accused the group of conflating criticism of Israel with actual antisemitism.
  • StopAntisemitism defended its choices by stating it does not re-nominate past finalists and claimed Ms. Rachel's content echoed “Hamas-aligned language”, while she cited the suffering of Gazan children as her motivation.
