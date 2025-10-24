‘Gamechanger’ treatment could halt the progression of MS
- Emily Henders, a 37-year-old biology teacher and mother of two, has become the first patient in the UK to receive a new CAR T-cell therapy for multiple sclerosis (MS) at University College London Hospital (UCLH).
- Diagnosed with MS in late 2021, Mrs Henders has experienced debilitating relapses despite effective medication, but reported feeling "really good" and having "energy back" after the three-minute infusion last week.
- The CAR T-cell treatment, custom-built for each patient, involves genetically engineering a person's own T cells to target and eliminate B cells, which are known to cause damage and advance MS.
- Experts believe this therapy, currently part of a global clinical trial, could be a "gamechanger" by potentially halting or slowing the progression of MS and offering a "one-and-done" treatment concept.
- UCLH consultant haematologist Claire Roddie highlighted the therapy's success in cancer and lupus, expressing hope for long periods of disease remission in MS patients, while the MS Society noted its potential to transform treatment if trials prove successful.