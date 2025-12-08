Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here are the common signs and symptoms of mpox

What we know about new Mpox strain after first case caught in UK
  • A new strain of mpox has been identified in England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
  • The strain was found in an individual who had recently returned from Asia, highlighting the virus's global circulation and evolution.
  • Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, is a zoonotic disease that primarily spreads through close physical contact with an infected person or contaminated items.
  • Typical symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and a characteristic rash that progresses from lesions to fluid-filled blisters, usually lasting two to four weeks.
  • Experts state that the risk to the general public in the UK remains low, but travellers from affected regions should report any symptoms to a healthcare professional.
