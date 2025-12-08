Here are the common signs and symptoms of mpox
- A new strain of mpox has been identified in England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
- The strain was found in an individual who had recently returned from Asia, highlighting the virus's global circulation and evolution.
- Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, is a zoonotic disease that primarily spreads through close physical contact with an infected person or contaminated items.
- Typical symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and a characteristic rash that progresses from lesions to fluid-filled blisters, usually lasting two to four weeks.
- Experts state that the risk to the general public in the UK remains low, but travellers from affected regions should report any symptoms to a healthcare professional.