Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Long-standing Friends sofa problem cracked by Korean mathematician

Friends season 5 episode 16: Ross tries to move the sofa 'PIVOT!'
  • Korean mathematician Dr Baek Jin Eon has resolved the long-standing "moving sofa problem", a geometry puzzle that has challenged researchers for nearly 60 years.
  • Dr Baek, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study, proved that no shape larger than Joseph Gerver's previously proposed design, known as Gerver's sofa, can move through a right-angled corridor of fixed width.
  • His 119-page proof, published in late 2024, was achieved entirely through logical reasoning, without the use of computer simulations, a departure from many earlier attempts.
  • The 31-year-old's work has been recognised by Scientific American as one of its "Top 10 Math Discoveries of 2025" and is currently undergoing peer review at the prestigious Annals of Mathematics.
  • The "moving sofa problem" asks for the largest possible two-dimensional shape that can be carried through an L-shaped corridor of width one, a concept famously referenced in the US sitcom Friends.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in