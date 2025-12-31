How one alcoholic drink a day could raise cancer risk by 50%
- A new study warns that consuming even as little as 2 grams of beer per day could increase the risk of mouth cancer.
- Researchers found that one standard drink daily, roughly 9 grams of alcohol, is associated with a 50 per cent higher mouth cancer risk.
- The study highlights a particularly severe combined effect when alcohol consumption is paired with chewing tobacco, a common practice in South Asia.
- This combination of alcohol and tobacco use was linked to more than a fourfold increase in mouth cancer risk and could account for nearly two-thirds of cases in India.
- The strongest link was observed with locally brewed alcoholic beverages, leading scientists to conclude there is no safe limit of alcohol consumption for mouth cancer risk.