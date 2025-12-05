Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Roaming mountain lion forces US schools into lockdown

A mountain lion forced two schools to go into lockdown
A mountain lion forced two schools to go into lockdown (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
  • Two schools in Duluth, Minnesota, Ordean East Middle School and Congdon Park Elementary, were briefly put on lockdown and placed on “secure status” after a mountain lion was sighted in nearby neighbourhoods.
  • The alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon, keeping students indoors, and the status was lifted shortly after as authorities were confident the animal had moved on.
  • The mountain lion is identifiable by a non-functional tracking collar and ear tags, and is believed to be a two-year-old male from a Nebraska research study.
  • The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been loosely tracking the animal since early September, but its collar is not monitored by the agency.
  • Duluth Police advised residents to exercise caution and not approach the mountain lion, noting this is the second animal-related school protocol in Duluth this year.
