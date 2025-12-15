Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Visitors to UK mountain issued severe warning

Snowdon avalanche prompts huge rescue effort for missing climber
  • Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, the busiest in the UK, is experiencing an unsustainable rise in callouts on Mount Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), partly attributed to social media trends.
  • The team recorded 33 rescues in October and 22 in November, with a third of these incidents involving unprepared young men under 24 on the challenging Crib Goch route.
  • Jurgen Dissmann, Chair of LMRT, warned that winter conditions make routes like Crib Goch extremely dangerous, often underestimated by climbers lacking experience or proper equipment.
  • Dissmann highlighted a concerning increase in fatalities in Snowdonia, surpassing the usual annual figures, and expressed fears that the team may soon be unable to cope with the exponential rise in incidents.
  • A TikToker, Nathan Buru, shared his near-fatal rescue from Crib Goch after underestimating the severe weather, emphasising the critical importance of preparedness and realistic self-assessment.
