Massive volcano erupts on island as people forced to flee

Volcano eruption ash cloud engulfs bridge as locals run to safety in Indonesia
  • Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, sending a 54,000ft cloud of ash into the air over Java Island.
  • The eruption caused civilians to flee for safety, with residents now placed on high alert.
  • Authorities have urged people to maintain a distance of at least 2.5km from the volcano to avoid potential health risks.
  • Semeru, standing over 3,600 metres high, is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes.
  • Indonesia is located within the 'Pacific Ring of Fire', a highly seismically active zone prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

