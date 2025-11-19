Massive volcano erupts on island as people forced to flee
- Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, sending a 54,000ft cloud of ash into the air over Java Island.
- The eruption caused civilians to flee for safety, with residents now placed on high alert.
- Authorities have urged people to maintain a distance of at least 2.5km from the volcano to avoid potential health risks.
- Semeru, standing over 3,600 metres high, is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes.
- Indonesia is located within the 'Pacific Ring of Fire', a highly seismically active zone prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.