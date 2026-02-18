Middle class dominates weight-loss jab use as poorer areas miss out
- New research indicates that women and people from middle-income backgrounds are predominantly using weight loss injections, with almost 80 per cent of private prescriptions for drugs like Mounjaro being for women.
- An analysis of over 113,000 private prescriptions by the Health Foundation and Voy found the highest uptake among men and women aged 30 to 49.
- The study revealed that people in the most deprived regions are around a third less likely to be receiving these jabs, despite these areas having significantly higher obesity levels.
- People in more deprived areas also tend to start treatment at a higher body mass index (BMI), suggesting inequalities in access.
- While NHS England has a phased rollout for Mounjaro, the vast majority of patients currently pay for these medications privately.
