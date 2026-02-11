Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Groundbreaking AI helps musician who lost his voice sing again

Motor neurone disease sufferer given voice back thanks to AI brain sensor
  • Patrick Darling, a musician diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) at 29, has been able to sing again thanks to advanced artificial intelligence.
  • MND gradually robbed Mr Darling, now 32, of his ability to sing and play instruments, having previously been the lead singer of the Irish folk group The Ceili House Band.
  • ElevenLabs' AI music generator transformed recordings of his past performances into a digital replica of his singing voice, which is almost indistinguishable from his original.
  • Mr Darling performed live in London with his bandmates, debuting his new song “Ghost Of A Man I Never Met,” composed using ElevenLabs and his own lyrics.
  • His family, who had not heard him sing since his diagnosis, were present at the performance, which Mr Darling described as providing hope and meaning.
