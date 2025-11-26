Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Luxury cars set to be removed from Motability scheme

Rachel Reeves responds to 'deeply disappointing' OBR Budget leak
  • Luxury cars will no longer be available to recipients of the Motability scheme.
  • The Motability scheme allows personal independence payment claimants with serious mobility problems to lease a new vehicle.
  • Eligibility for the scheme requires claimants to receive the higher mobility rate of the benefit.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced these changes to the scheme.
  • The decision follows reports that some claimants were accessing high-end vehicles like Mercedes and BMWs.

