Luxury cars set to be removed from Motability scheme
- Luxury cars will no longer be available to recipients of the Motability scheme.
- The Motability scheme allows personal independence payment claimants with serious mobility problems to lease a new vehicle.
- Eligibility for the scheme requires claimants to receive the higher mobility rate of the benefit.
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced these changes to the scheme.
- The decision follows reports that some claimants were accessing high-end vehicles like Mercedes and BMWs.