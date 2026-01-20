This is now the most prevalent cancer in the UK
- Prostate cancer has become the most prevalent cancer across the UK, with 64,425 diagnoses in 2022, surpassing breast cancer.
- This marks a significant 24 per cent increase in diagnoses from the previous year.
- Prostate Cancer UK is advocating for wider screening using the prostate specific antigen (PSA) test and is conducting a major clinical trial into combined diagnostic methods.
- The UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) advised against routine population-wide PSA screening, arguing it 'is likely to cause more harm than good', a decision criticised by several public figures.
- The charity highlights significant disparities in diagnosis based on deprivation and region, and contends that “outdated” NHS guidelines prevent GPs from proactively engaging with high-risk men.