Tooth fossil reveals secrets of giant ocean predator
- A 66-million-year-old mosasaur tooth fossil discovered in North Dakota suggests the giant ocean predator may have also hunted in rivers.
- Previously, these extinct lizard-like reptiles, which grew up to 12 metres in length, were believed to be exclusively sea-dwelling predators.
- Researchers from Uppsala University found chemical signatures, including variants of oxygen and strontium, in the fossil tooth, indicating exposure to freshwater.
- The finding suggests mosasaurs could inhabit freshwater environments, potentially preying on freshwater animals and living away from the sea.
- This adaptability may have been crucial for their ability to thrive in various ecological niches during the Late Cretaceous, possibly in response to falling salt levels in ancient seaways.