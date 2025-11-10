Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supermarket reveals major shake-up with multiple stores to close

A number of convenience stores will close across the UK
A number of convenience stores will close across the UK (Getty/iStock)
  • Morrisons has announced the closure of 52 in-store cafes across its UK branches.
  • The supermarket will also shut down 18 market kitchens, 17 convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters, and 4 pharmacies.
  • These closures are part of a wider shake-up within the company's operations.
  • The restructuring is projected to result in 365 job redundancies.
  • Affected locations include stores across England, Scotland, and Wales.
