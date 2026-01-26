Major supermarket to launch its own ‘middle-aisle’ offers
- Morrisons is adopting a new strategy to sell items in its 'middle aisle' at about half their usual price, directly competing with discount retailers Aldi and Lidl.
- The supermarket reported pre-tax financial losses of £381 million for the year to October 2025 and has lost market share, falling behind Aldi and potentially Lidl.
- CEO Rami Baitiéh announced a further 2,500 price cuts in January and aims to transform Morrisons into a comprehensive one-stop shop, moving away from its traditional focus on fresh produce.
- The 'middle aisle' model, offering limited-time deals on diverse goods, has been highly profitable for competitors, contributing significantly to their sales and profit margins.
- Despite initial supply and safety challenges, Morrisons' relaunched 'When It's Gone, It's Gone' range led to general merchandise sales increasing by 10 per cent over Christmas, with plans to double sales through this strategy.