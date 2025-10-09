Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Customers left angry as supermarket issues ban on refills of popular hot drinks

More children now obese than underweight for first time ever
  • Morrisons and Nando's have implemented restrictions on free refills of certain high-sugar drinks following the introduction of new UK obesity laws.
  • Morrisons customers can no longer receive free refills on hot chocolates or mochas, although other hot drinks remain unlimited.
  • Nando's now limits patrons to one glass of full-sugar Coca-Cola Classic, while low-sugar fizzy drinks are still offered as bottomless.
  • The policy changes, which came into effect on 1 October, have provoked public anger, with some describing them as 'dystopian'.
  • The Department of Health and Social Care justified the measures by stating they aim to combat childhood obesity, anticipating substantial health benefits and savings for the NHS.
