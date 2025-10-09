Customers left angry as supermarket issues ban on refills of popular hot drinks
- Morrisons and Nando's have implemented restrictions on free refills of certain high-sugar drinks following the introduction of new UK obesity laws.
- Morrisons customers can no longer receive free refills on hot chocolates or mochas, although other hot drinks remain unlimited.
- Nando's now limits patrons to one glass of full-sugar Coca-Cola Classic, while low-sugar fizzy drinks are still offered as bottomless.
- The policy changes, which came into effect on 1 October, have provoked public anger, with some describing them as 'dystopian'.
- The Department of Health and Social Care justified the measures by stating they aim to combat childhood obesity, anticipating substantial health benefits and savings for the NHS.