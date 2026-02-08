Key Starmer ally resigns over role in Mandelson appointment
- Morgan McSweeney, Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, has resigned over his role in the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
- McSweeney, credited with masterminding Labour's 2024 election victory, pushed for Mandelson's appointment despite concerns from the administration and security services regarding Mandelson's links to China and Jeffrey Epstein.
- Mandelson was forced to quit the Labour Party and his seat in the Lords following revelations he leaked confidential material to Epstein and maintained contact with the convicted sex offender.
- McSweeney's departure significantly weakens Sir Keir Starmer's position, raising questions about the Prime Minister's ability to continue without his key strategist.
- The outgoing chief of staff had faced previous demands to resign and was also blamed for overpromising in the election manifesto and the government's current low poll numbers.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks