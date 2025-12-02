Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Monzo launches new lucrative payday draw

Monzo will match the montly salary of ten lucky customers
Monzo will match the montly salary of ten lucky customers (Monzo)
  • Digital bank Monzo is launching a "Double Payday" scheme, offering to match the monthly salary of ten account holders through a random draw.
  • To be eligible, customers must have their weekly or monthly salary paid directly into their Monzo account by their employer using Bacs.
  • The scheme, which will begin on 8 December, automatically includes customers who had their salary paid into their Monzo account by 30 November.
  • Winners will have their prize automatically deposited, with a maximum cap of £10,000 on the matched salary amount.
  • Monzo aims to compete with traditional high-street banks by enhancing the payday experience, alongside existing features like early pay access and the “Billsback” offer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in