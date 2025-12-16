Montana bridge collapses and is washed away after rapid flooding hits state
- A bridge in Libby, Montana, was washed away by an overflowing river on 11 December.
- The Granite Creek Road Bridge was destroyed amidst heavy flooding across Lincoln County.
- The severe weather event led to major roads being inundated and forced evacuations.
- The flooding was caused by a significant atmospheric river event in the Northwest, following days of heavy rain.
- Overall, at least five bridges across Lincoln County have sustained damage or been destroyed.