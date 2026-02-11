Monks greeted by shouts of ‘Sadhu!’ as peace walk ends in DC
- A group of 19 Buddhist monks completed a 15-week, 2,300-mile peace walk from Fort Worth, Texas, arriving in Washington, D.C., Tuesday.
- The monks, accompanied by their rescue dog Aloka, became social media fixtures and attracted widespread public attention across the US for their message of peace and mindfulness.
- Thousands lined the icy streets of streets of DC to greet the monks, who nodded and smiled at those yelling “Sadhu!,” an expression in Buddhism that means “well done.”
- During their journey, which began on Oct. 26, two monks suffered injuries, with one losing a leg, after their escort vehicle was involved in a collision outside Houston.
- In Washington, the monks are scheduled to appear at the National Cathedral and the Lincoln Memorial, and intend to request that Vesak (Buddha's birthday) be recognized as a national holiday.
