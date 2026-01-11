Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Group of unknown monkeys roams city streets as search continues

Monkeys hang out by a Florida highway on New Year's Day
  • Multiple monkeys of unknown origin have been sighted roaming near O’Fallon Park in North City, St. Louis, since Thursday.
  • The Department of Health confirmed the presence of more than one monkey, with initial reports suggesting four animals.
  • Officials, including Animal Care and Control, are actively searching for the monkeys and engaging trained agencies for their safe capture, after which they will be taken to a certified exotic animal facility.
  • The St. Louis Zoo has identified the animals as vervet monkeys, native to sub-Saharan Africa, though their specific origin in St. Louis remains unknown.
  • Residents are advised to avoid the creatures if encountered, as this marks the first time the city has dealt with a group of monkeys at large, drawing parallels to a troop of escaped vervet monkeys in Florida.
