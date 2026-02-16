Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

11-year-old cheerleader and mom found dead in hotel room at dance competition

Addi Smith (left) and her mother (right) were reported missing by Utah Xtreme Cheer
Addi Smith (left) and her mother (right) were reported missing by Utah Xtreme Cheer (Tawnia McGeehan)
  • A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were discovered dead in a Las Vegas hotel room in an apparent murder-suicide.
  • Tawnia McGeehan is believed to have shot her daughter, Addi Smith, before turning the gun on herself, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
  • The pair were visiting Las Vegas for a cheerleading competition, and friends raised the alarm when they failed to attend a team meeting.
  • Police found a note at the crime scene, but its contents have not been disclosed, and the motive for the incident remains unknown.
  • Addi's cheerleading team, Utah Xtreme Cheer, confirmed her death, expressing profound sadness and asking for privacy for the family.
