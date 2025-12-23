Mom rams G-wagon into suspected burglars’ getaway car leaving her home
- A California mother deliberately crashed her Mercedes G-Wagon into a getaway car used by burglars targeting her Sherman Oaks home.
- The incident took place on Saturday, December 20, after the mother received a panicked call from her own mother about masked men attempting to break in.
- Upon returning home, the woman saw three suspects entering a white Honda and used her vehicle to ram it, rendering it unusable.
- The collision forced the masked gang to abandon their vehicle and flee the scene on foot.
- Investigators believe the burglars had disabled the home's surveillance system and were monitoring police radio communications.