Major update on Manchester synagogue attack as man is charged with terrorism offences
- Mohammad Bashir, 31, has been charged with four terrorism offences, including assisting Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie with earlier reconnaissance on a UK defence facility.
- The charges also include sharing material online with intent to encourage acts of terrorism, as announced by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
- The CPS clarified that the assistance allegedly provided by Bashir was not in relation to the attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue on 2 October, where Al-Shamie killed two worshippers.
- Bashir, a British national, was arrested at Manchester Airport on 27 November following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.
- He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face the charges.