Major update on Manchester synagogue attack as man is charged with terrorism offences

Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, where the attack took place
Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, where the attack took place (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Mohammad Bashir, 31, has been charged with four terrorism offences, including assisting Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie with earlier reconnaissance on a UK defence facility.
  • The charges also include sharing material online with intent to encourage acts of terrorism, as announced by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
  • The CPS clarified that the assistance allegedly provided by Bashir was not in relation to the attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue on 2 October, where Al-Shamie killed two worshippers.
  • Bashir, a British national, was arrested at Manchester Airport on 27 November following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.
  • He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face the charges.
