Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reports of modern slavery in UK hit record highs

Aine Fox
Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gang
  • The number of potential modern slavery victims referred to the Home Office reached a record high of 6,414 in the three months to September, marking a 35 per cent increase year-on-year.
  • This figure represents the highest quarterly total since the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) began in 2009, also showing a 13 per cent rise from the previous quarter.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's remarks about preventing the misuse of modern slavery laws to block deportations were criticised by the Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Eleanor Lyons, who warned of the impact on victims.
  • UK nationals accounted for 20 per cent of referrals, followed by Eritrean (16 per cent) and Somali (10 per cent) nationals, with these being record highs for each group in a single quarter.
  • While 68 per cent of final decisions confirmed individuals as modern slavery victims, the average waiting time for a decision has decreased to 550 days from 728 days in the previous quarter.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in