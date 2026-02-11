Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How mobile phone policies in schools impact students’ wellbeing

'Six hours to focus': Headteacher welcomes phone-free schools guidance
  • A new study by the University of Birmingham found that restrictive mobile phone policies in schools do not improve pupils' mental wellbeing, showing no discernible difference in measures such as worry or optimism.
  • The research revealed that managing mobile phone use, whether through restrictive or permissive policies, consumes over 100 hours of staff time per week in secondary schools.
  • This finding comes as the government recently updated its guidance advocating against phone use in schools and plans a consultation on an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s.
  • The study, which encompassed 20 secondary schools, highlighted that despite policies being in place, a significant percentage of secondary school pupils still use mobile phones without permission during lessons.
  • Researchers concluded that new ways of approaching adolescent smartphone use in schools are needed, noting that while restrictive policies are slightly cheaper to implement, policing phone use remains a considerable strain.
