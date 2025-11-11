New drug could help slow progression of motor neurone disease
- A new medicine, M102, has been discovered by scientists at the University of Sheffield’s Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN) in collaboration with U.S. biotech company Aclipse Therapeutics.
- M102 protects nerve cells damaged by motor neurone disease (MND), offering hope of substantially slowing the progression of the condition, for which there is currently no cure.
- Preclinical studies demonstrated that M102 improved movement and nerve function in mice and protected motor neurones grown in a lab from damage caused by MND cells.
- The medicine works by activating two protective systems within cells, NRF2 and HSF1, which help nerves combat stress, reduce inflammation and clear away damaged proteins.
- Researchers are now optimistic that human trials for M102 can proceed, aiming to provide a significant treatment for MND patients.