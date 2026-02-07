Thousands of candy packages recalled for undeclared allergens
- Thousands of M&M's products are being recalled across 20 U.S. states due to missing allergen warnings for milk, soy and peanuts.
- Over 6,000 units were repackaged by Beacon Promotions Inc. without the necessary advisories, prompting the recall.
- The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) classified this as a Class II recall, indicating potential temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences for allergic individuals.
- The candies are safe for consumption by those without allergies; the recall specifically targets consumers sensitive to milk, soy or peanuts.
- Affected products include M&M's Peanut candies with a “Make Your Mark” label and specific lot codes, distributed under various promotional brands.
