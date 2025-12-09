Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mitch Winehouse denies ‘jealousy’ behind him suing Amy’s friends

Ellie Ng
Mitch Winehouse poses as a statue of the late Amy Winehouse
Mitch Winehouse poses as a statue of the late Amy Winehouse (Getty Images)
  • Mitch Winehouse, father of the late Amy Winehouse, is suing her stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay over claims they unlawfully sold items belonging to his daughter at US auctions.
  • Mr Winehouse, acting as administrator of Amy's estate, alleges the women profited from selling dozens of items in 2021 and 2023 without his permission.
  • Parry and Gourlay are defending the claim, stating the items were either gifts from Amy Winehouse or were already their personal property.
  • During his High Court evidence, Mr Winehouse denied suing out of "petty jealousy" and expressed disappointment with the proceeds from a 2021 auction, which raised approximately $1.4 million.
  • The trial, heard by Sarah Clarke KC, is ongoing and is expected to conclude later this week.
