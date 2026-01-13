Missing 12-year-old boy found alive seven days after disappearing
- Missing 12-year-old Ryan Davis was found alive in Oklahoma a week after his disappearance, confirmed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
- Davis, who vanished on January 2, was located by the United Cajun Navy, with officials expressing relief at his safe return.
- His mother, Kimberly Cole, 33, and stepfather, George Cole, 43, were arrested on January 7, facing charges including child abuse and child sexual abuse.
- The OSBI had described Davis's disappearance as “suspicious” and stated that the Coles' home was “not safe” for him.
- Authorities confirmed that Davis would not be returning to live with his parents, with Chickasha Chief Goebel Music emphasising the need for his medical and emotional care.