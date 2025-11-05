Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Manhunt launched after prisoner is wrongly released from HMP Wandsworth

HMP Wandsworth
HMP Wandsworth (Lucy North/PA)
  • A 24-year-old Algerian national has been mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth in London.
  • The prisoner was freed in error on 29 October, with the Met Police informed on 4 November.
  • This incident follows the recent mistaken release of sex offender Hadush Kebatu from HMP Chelmsford.
  • Kebatu was later arrested by police officers in the Finsbury Park area of London and has now been deported.
  • Met Police officers are conducting urgent enquiries to locate the man and return him to custody.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in