Missing man sent final text to friends right before vanishing

Hundreds join search for 'experienced' hunter who is missing in Mount Hood National Forest
  • Hundreds of residents in Oregon have joined the search for Devon Dobek, an experienced 51-year-old hunter who vanished in Mount Hood National Forest Friday.
  • Dobek messaged friends on Oct. 31 saying he was returning home after getting a deer but was reported missing that evening after failing to return.
  • His car was found off Oregon Highway 224, but there was no sign of him or his deer, and search teams heard gunshots presumed to be from him.
  • The extensive search involves ATVs, drones, K-9 units, and Oregon Army National Guard helicopters, with efforts hampered by brutal weather, difficult terrain, and poor mobile signal.
  • Friends and family expressed faith in Dobek's wilderness experience to aid his survival, while the community has rallied with a prayer vigil.
