Miss Universe owners hit with arrest warrants amid fraud and trafficking allegations
- The co-owners of the Miss Universe Organisation, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip and Raúl Rocha Cantú, are facing legal action and arrest warrants in Thailand and Mexico respectively.
- Thai media mogul Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip is subject to an arrest warrant in Thailand for fraud, after failing to appear in court regarding allegations of persuading an individual to buy corporate bonds her company could not repay.
- Jakrajutatip's company, JKN Global Group, which owns half of the Miss Universe Organisation, defaulted on payments to investors and entered debt rehabilitation, owing approximately 3 billion baht.
- In Mexico, Raúl Rocha Cantú is under investigation by federal prosecutors for alleged involvement in a cross-border criminal network accused of drug, arms and fuel trafficking.
- The legal issues for the co-owners coincide with a controversial Miss Universe pageant held in Bangkok, which faced scrutiny over alleged rigging, a public confrontation, and judge resignations.