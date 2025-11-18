Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shocking reason why Miss Universe judge quit three days before competition

Miss Universe director who prompted walkout by contestants gives VERY tearful press conference
  • Composer Omar Harfouch announced his withdrawal as a judge from the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.
  • Harfouch cited a lack of transparency in the judging process, claiming an "impromptu jury" with potential conflicts of interest was pre-selecting finalists.
  • He stated his decision followed a "disrespectful conversation" with Miss Universe CEO Raul Rocha regarding these concerns.
  • Miss Universe officials responded by denying Harfouch's allegations, asserting that their evaluation protocols are transparent and supervised.
  • The organisation acknowledged his withdrawal and stated he is no longer permitted to associate himself with Miss Universe trademarks.
