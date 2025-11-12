Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Miss Israel denies giving Miss Palestine a ‘dirty look’ as new clip emerges

Miss Israel’s real reaction to Miss Palestine revealed after viral clip
  • A new video offered an alternative view of Miss Israel's reaction while standing near Miss Palestine at a Miss Universe beauty pageant.
  • The event in question was a welcome ceremony held in Thailand on 5 November.
  • Social media footage posted four days later appeared to show Miss Israel, Melanie Shiraz, giving Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, a sideways glare.
  • Live stream footage indicated the contestants were a row apart and Ms Shiraz appeared to be looking around the stage at other participants.
  • Ms Shiraz denied giving a 'dirty look', stating she was simply observing other contestants as they came on stage, according to Jordan’s Roya News.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in