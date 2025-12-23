Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Miracle’ at holiday church service as ‘face’ appears near altar

The pastor said, ‘I think maybe Our Lady was sending a message to us, ‘Hey, I’m still around, I know today is a celebration of my day, and I can still show myself’’
The pastor said, ‘I think maybe Our Lady was sending a message to us, ‘Hey, I’m still around, I know today is a celebration of my day, and I can still show myself’’ (Fox 5 Vegas)
  • Parishioners at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Las Vegas insist they witnessed a miracle after seeing a face-like figure during a holiday mass.
  • The sighting coincided with Our Lady of Guadalupe Day on Dec. 12, a significant feast day in the Catholic Church.
  • Worshippers quickly pulled out their phones and took photos after noticing a face in the wrinkles of a fabric in the church sanctuary.
  • Father Edmund Nnadozie said, “I looked at it, I’m like, ‘Oh, wait a minute,’ I looked at it again, and that was the face of, you know, it’s Our Lady.”
  • Parishioners, including Ben Yzaguirre, considered the event a miracle and a sign from heaven, bringing comfort and a sense of togetherness to the community.
