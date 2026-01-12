Minnesota sues Trump administration in attempt to stop ICE raids
- Minnesota has initiated legal action against the administration over an "unprecedented" immigration crackdown in the state.
- The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison, alleges that the federal actions violate federal law and the Constitution.
- Ellison stated that the deployment of federal agents is causing racial profiling, harassment, and terror, describing it as a "federal invasion" of the Twin Cities.
- The legal challenge seeks to halt the Department of Homeland Security's operations in Minnesota.
- This lawsuit follows widespread protests in Minneapolis after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good last week.