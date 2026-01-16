Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Native Americans reportedly detained in ICE raids

ICE Raids Turn Deadly: Protests Erupt Across Minnesota
  • Federal agents are accused of unlawfully detaining and racially profiling Native Americans, who are U.S. citizens, during an immigration enforcement surge in the greater Minneapolis area.
  • Four members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe were reportedly arrested last week, with three remaining in federal detention, while a Red Lake Nation member was also briefly detained.
  • Indigenous leaders of the Oglala Sioux Tribe assert that these detentions violate binding treaties, federal law, constitutional protections and the United States' trust responsibility.
  • Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan condemned the “obvious racial profiling,” highlighting that Native people have been citizens of the country for millennia.
  • Homeland Security officials have requested basic information to verify encounters, while the White House stated ICE's focus is on individuals “unlawfully present” in the country.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in