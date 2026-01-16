Native Americans reportedly detained in ICE raids
- Federal agents are accused of unlawfully detaining and racially profiling Native Americans, who are U.S. citizens, during an immigration enforcement surge in the greater Minneapolis area.
- Four members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe were reportedly arrested last week, with three remaining in federal detention, while a Red Lake Nation member was also briefly detained.
- Indigenous leaders of the Oglala Sioux Tribe assert that these detentions violate binding treaties, federal law, constitutional protections and the United States' trust responsibility.
- Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan condemned the “obvious racial profiling,” highlighting that Native people have been citizens of the country for millennia.
- Homeland Security officials have requested basic information to verify encounters, while the White House stated ICE's focus is on individuals “unlawfully present” in the country.